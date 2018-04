The Emergency Response Team (ERT) at Fortis Hospital, Mulund recently revived a septuagenarian patient within NINE minutes after he experienced a severe Cardiac Arrest recently. As soon as the Emergency Response Team (ERT), comprising of a Doctor and a Nurse arrived at the residence of the 70-year-old man in Mulund (West), high quality Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was administered to revive him.

During CPR, a tube was inserted into the Trachea(windpipe) of the patient, to provide oxygen and to improve ventilation; the patient was also administered shocks during this process. The patient regained cardiac activity after 15mins of continuous CPR. After that, he was transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mulund with the help of an Advanced Cardiac Life Support(ACLS) ambulance.He was put on a portable ventilator support, and life-saving drugs were also administered.

Upon further evaluation, the patient was diagnosed to be suffering from severe Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), which led to low Blood Pressure and low consciousness levels. Due to this, the patient Aspirated (vomit enters the lungs) and suffered a Cardiac Arrest. The patient received further treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ward, for 20 days, and was subsequently discharged in ambulatory condition, with no neurological deficit.

Speaking about the case, Dr Sandeep Gore, Head of Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund said, “Medical Emergency is indeed a race against time, every minute counts. Our ERT reached the patient’s residence within 9mins of call and resuscitated the patient. Equipped with advanced infrastructure and well-trained medical & paramedical team, who are ready to deliver advanced care on site (home or otherwise) itself, helps save and enrich lives.”

