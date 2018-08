According to the National Council on Aging, about 92 percent of seniors have at least one chronic disease and 77 percent have at least two. Heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes are among the most common and costly chronic health conditions causing two-thirds of deaths each year. But the most shocking part is that the elderly population ignore the symptoms of their illness blaming it to ageing and accepting them as a way of life. This makes it difficult to treat their problems as everything comes to the fore late when the damages are too grave.

To celebrate the World Senior Citizen Day , SRV Mamata Hospital, organized a free health check up on Tuesday, 21 August. Along with health talk and one on one session with Dr Nirmaldutt Thakur, General Physician at SRV Mamata Hospital the health check up constituted free BP, RBS, ECG and doctor consultation. Around 40 senior citizens were present in the camp where in majority of male senior citizen diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, prostate related issues were detected, which they were unaware off.

Majority of females were suffering from, post menopause problems. Patients are on multiple medications but did not know the significance of individual tablets and were not aware of the side-effects either. Patients kept on taking pain-killers and did not know that it can destroy their kidneys in the process. Most women failed to follow-up with their physicians to keep a tab on their condition.

“We owe senior citizens a big thanks and a heartfelt salute. We wish to spend quality time with seniors, listen to their experiences, and gain from their hard-earned knowledge. As promoter of good health, we can best demonstrate our gratitude by giving them a gift of good health by evaluating some health markers free of cost. It is our endeavor to make this community a healthier community where all our elders can have access to world-class healthcare so that they can live life to the fullest.” concluded Sameer Pawar, CEO, SRV Group of Hospitals in a press release.

