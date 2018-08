Pear known as nashpati is sweet and juicy and has a host of health benefits like it can help you to strengthen your immunity, can help you to tackle fever and inflammation due to its antioxidant properties. The might fruit is loaded with fibre, vital nutrients and minerals.

