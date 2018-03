An orthopaedic diagnostic camp was organized by Shri Halari Visa Oswal Samaj. Upasani Super Speciality Hospital (USSH) supported this by providing free medical consultation for the Bhiwandi residents on 18th March 2018. More than 250 people were present during the camp and were benefitted with a free consultation on knee and spine disorders.

Dr Tejas Upasani, Medical Director and Joint replacement surgeon, USSH Hospital says, “We would like to conduct and be a part of more such camps. Knee and spine problems are very common problems that every individual face in day to day life, so right information has to be given to the masses. ”

There was interactive talk show conducted wherein Dr Tejas Upasani along with his team of doctors, Physiotherapists and nutritionists discussed various ailments and ways to prevent it. Exercise session was conducted where a team of physiotherapists showed the audience how to deal with certain kinds of knee and back pains.

Press Release