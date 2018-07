As per the joint study by InBody and Ipsos, 71 per cent of Indians suffer from poor muscle health and should gain muscle mass. Poor muscle mass can invite a lot of health problems – impaired muscle function, fatigue and poor metabolic health. The study was conducted across eight cities — Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna and Hyderabad, in people who belonged to the age group of 30 to 55 years.

Many people suffer from different muscle disorders and one of the dreaded diseases is muscular dystrophy.

Muscular dystrophy is rare and has no cure. However, there is a new hope for the patients who are suffering from it. Yes, you have heard it right! In the near future, those who are affected by this fatal disease can expect to be cured.

After a 6-year study, the scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have discovered a pathway which will now pave way for advanced studies on mice, to understand whether drugs can be developed for the ones who suffer from the disease. On July 24, the research was published in the journal Science Signalling.

Muscular dystrophy can be termed a group of inherited diseases which can damage and weaken your muscles due to the lack of a protein called dystrophin (necessary for normal muscle function). There are more than 30 kinds of muscular dystrophy – duchenne, becker, congenital and so on. But, now patients with muscular dystrophy can heave a sigh of relief! CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said, a drug can be developed to make sure cells go into sleep mode to make them ready for regeneration and could help in specialised treatment. So, an important phenomenon in biology has been uncovered by the findings of this study. Now, there is a new hope for the patients suffering from diseases of the muscle that drug therapy can be possible in the future.

When the research was conducted in a mice, the stem cells were awakened during injury and worked towards regeneration of the muscle. This discovery by Dr Jyotsna Dhawan, chief scientist at CCMB, along with Ajoy Aloysius is a milestone in the medical field.

As per Dr Dhawan, the body mechanism is in place to repair the damage as the sleeping cells were awake. Due to the constant workload, the stem cells get exhausted or they require outside intervention wherein they can work towards repair if one is dystrophic. The process requires further understanding also additional research is necessary.

According to Aloysius, to enhance the stock of stem cells in diseased muscles, new therapeutic strategies can be devised due to the findings of the research. He also said that there can be muscle regeneration and reduction of muscle wastage if this line of research is pursued.

