This is great news for those suffering from the darkness of depression. While it is not so easy to improve the quality of life among those who are depressed, a recent study has shown that vagus nerve stimulation can bring in remarkable improvement in the quality of life. Moreover, vagus nerve stimulation ensures that these patients experience a better-quality life even when their symptoms of depression do not completely subside, reveals the same study conducted by a group of researchers from Washington University in St. Louis.

The researchers found that for patients with depression taking four or more antidepressants, vagus nerve stimulation acted wonders. Vagus nerve stimulators send regular, mild pulses of electrical energy to the brain through vagus nerve originating in the brain, passing through the neck and going down to chest and abdomen.

While the FDA had approved vagus nerve stimulation for treating treatment-resistant depression long back in 2005, the new study has actually shown that evaluating a patient’s antidepressant response to stimulation cannot be an adequate indicator of his or her quality of life.

“When evaluating patients with treatment-resistant depression, we need to focus more on their overall well-being,” reportedly said Charles R Conway, principal investigator of the study and professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis.

According to a latest media report, he added: “A lot of patients are on as many as three, four, or five antidepressant medications, and they are just barely getting by. But when you add a vagus nerve stimulator, it really can make a big difference in people’s everyday lives.”

Deep diaphragmatic breathing with a long, slow exhale is the key vagus nerve stimulant according to another study conducted by a group of researchers in Switzerland.

