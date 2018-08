Are you stressed as you cannot meet your deadlines? Stressed as you are not been able to strike that work-life balance? Or your low scores re bothering you? Don’t worry; we have a solution for you.

If you are stressed you will get exhausted mentally as well as physically. It can affect your quality of life and hence you will fall prey to many health conditions– high blood pressure, obesity, heart ailments and so on. but, do you know that other then medication these weird ways can help you to get rid of stress.

Try these stress-busters

Just get out: Yes! Going out in the fresh air or taking a stroll can help you to calm down and get rid of the negativity. You can also plan a picnic with your friends and family as this will help you to de-stress. Light of hope: Lit a candle of your choice and fragrance and watch that flickering flame as it can help you to relax. Take that ugly contest: If you try to look good every time and it stresses you? Then, here’s a solution for you! If there is no one around you in the house. Just head straight to the mirror and without worrying about your looks just use lipsticks and eyeliner and go wild. Be a singing sensation: You can also sing your favourite song but keep in mind that you don’t disturb your neighbours. Blow a balloon: Set all your worries free while blowing the balloon and you will surely feel good. Be a crybaby: Yes! Vent it out and cry as that will help your body to get rid of the toxins. Avoid suppressing your emotions. Grab an orange juice: Levels of the stress hormone cortisol can be lowered if you drink it. The power of pattern: Swirling patterns can calm your brain. According to researchers, focus on various patterns to de-stress.

Image Source: Shutterstock