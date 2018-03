Belly fat is probably the toughest and biggest weight problem that most people have. It is difficult to melt fat from this area and you need to exercise to tone it. However, eating certain foods can also help you shrink your belly fat. Nutritionist Farzana Chauhan lists a few such food items.

Egg white

An egg a day can keep health problems away! According to Farzana, 'Egg whites contain good quality of protein which increase your metabolism as a result you burn more calories.' What's more, it is low in calories and fat (85 kcal and 5g fat). If you don't want to eat the yolk, eat only the egg white.



Nuts

'Include one serving i.e. 15g of nuts like walnuts, almonds, etc. in your daily diet. They contain filling protein and fibre and as a result you consume less calories overall,' says Farzana. You can make them your healthy snack in the evening so that you don't eat junk food like chips and cake.



Curd



If you have curd after meals, you are on the right track. 'Include low-fat curd in your diet, it's a belly blaster as it contains beneficial bacteria, which reduces bad bacteria from the intestine and minimises bloating as well,' she says. It also helps in digestion of food and is better source of protein and calcium than milk.



Broccoli

Want a veggie that will help you lose weight and also provide nutrients? Eat broccoli. 'Not only is it fat-free and low in calories, it also packs your body with vitamins and its fibre flushes out the fat,' adds Farzana.



Flaxseeds

These are sources of good fat as they have omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseeds also help in fat loss by keeping you satiated for a long time. Sprinkle them on your salads or eat them plain as a snack every day.



Berries

According to Farzana, 'Berries are a good option when you are watching your waist size; they are not only yummy but also rich in antioxidants which protects the body from free-radical damage.' Have a handful of them every day in the form of strawberries, mulberries, blueberries, etc. If they aren't available around the year, buy and freeze them as this retains their nutrients.



Green tea

Switch your regular tea with green tea, as it has numerous health benefits, including its fat burning properties. Drink green tea for three months regularly to see beneficial results in your waist size, advises the nutritionist.



Light vegetables

Eat tomatoes, as they are low in calories and are a natural diuretic making them a perfect belly minimiser. Other such veggies are cucumber, bottle gourd, cabbage, etc. These have high water content, which fills up your stomach, yet does not add too many calories.



Tips to remember

Restrict foods with high sodium, it bloats your body and makes you look fat. Some measures include: stop using table salt, read food labels, avoid processed foods.

Avoid refined sugar, alcohol and junk food.

Have a nourishing breakfast that contains serving of high-fibre cereal like oats, wheat, bajra, ragi, etc. These guarantee daily clearance of bowels and keep you free from bloated stomach.

Include wholegrain and high-fibre foods in your diet.

Don’t forget to exercise.

