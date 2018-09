Folic acid is also known as vitamin B9. It is a water-soluble vitamin that has many important functions in your body. Folate or folic acid is found naturally in many fortified foods. To prevent a deficiency it is recommended that healthy adults should get at least 400 mcg of folic acid per day. Here are a few health benefits of folic acid.

Pregnancy

Intake of folic acid during pregnancy prevents your baby from serious neural tube defects, also protects your baby against various other problems like low birth weight, poor growth in the womb, cleft lip and palate, premature birth, miscarriage.

Digestion

To help the body utilize and digest proteins folic acid works with vitamin B12 and vitamin C.

Acne

Folic acid along with other important antioxidants helps in eliminating toxins from the body. It can reduce acne on the face. But, an overdose of folic acid can lead to more acne, dry skin and patches.

Red blood cells

It has an important role in red blood cells. With the help of folate supplements, white blood cells are also produced.

Alzheimer’s

A proper amount of folic acid may help the patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. It also helps in preventing memory loss due to ageing.

Diabetes

Folate or folic acid can reduce the fat content in the blood. This may help in preventing type 2 diabetes and thus, handling obesity.

Male Fertility

Folic acid is also important for men. It helps to correct the sperm counts and motility.

Menstruation

If someone loses a lot of blood during periods then taking foods rich in iron and folic acid will help reduce the condition. If you need supplements you should consult a doctor.