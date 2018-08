Most of us do not want to stay single and that is why we get into a relationship. But a relationship isn’t always perfect. While initially, we get butterflies in our stomach when we see our partner but as time goes by, the excitement dies down. And there are a few bad habits which ruin our relationship gradually. No matter how perfect they may seem but those habits can break a budding romance. So, let us check what are those bad habits which can ruin a happy, healthy and fulfilling relationship.

Always keeping a watch

Mind you, your relationship is not a competition. The relationships should be about compromise and understanding. So, always keeping a watch on your partner and counting the number of times your partner has checked out on other men or women isn’t exactly a good thing to do.

Drama queen

Mostly we term women as a drama queen if they show too many tantrums. But there are some men who create a scene in public and shows a lot of tantrums. So, it is always better to avoid creating a scene, especially in public.

Hiding truth

Yes, it is okay to keep certain things away from your partner. But lying to your partner can ruin your relationship on a long run. So, it is always better to be honest instead of getting caught later.

Seeking constant reassurance

Getting one or two compliments for your partner is okay but seeking constant reassurance about every little thing can hamper your relationship, honestly! Needing reassurance can be a turnoff.

Being clingy

It’s lovely that you can’t get enough of your partner, but hope you don’t want to get bored with each other too soon. Everyone needs ‘me time’, so go and enjoy with your own set of friends without clinging onto your partner every time.

Opportunist

Do not become an opportunist. Fight with your partner when it is required and as we all know that no relation goes smoothly. But bringing up a fight suddenly because of your own requirement is mere selfishness!

Too much PDA

Little PDA is alright! But expecting your partner to constantly hug you or hold your hand in public places is a bit too much.

Comparison

You have a new partner in your life definitely for a reason. So, reminding your partner about your EX doesn’t really help. Comparison is always bad for a relationship.

Image Source: Shutterstock