Relationships are believed to bring a lot of stability and trust in a person’s life which attracts a lot of people to be into a relationship. However, with the times changing and Gen-Y being replaced by millennials, the idea of being into a relationship has changed a lot. JustDating app conducted a survey to understand the modern concept of dating and what the millennials expect from it. The survey reached over 1,000 men and women of age 21-30 and questioned their dating preferences. (Read: Health benefits of being in a relationship)

The results showed respondents’ steep inclination (72%) towards casual dating and flings over long-term relationships. JustDating went ahead to understand the millennials’ shift from serious relationships to casual dating. Out of the 72% respondents, a majority (96%) said that they were too busy to be a part of a long-term relationship. They preferred to spend their time on activities like work, study, sport, etc. Participants added that their priorities change as they start working which keeps them busy from Monday to Friday which leaves them with very little time to do other things which they would like to spend relaxing and doing things they like. They feel that being in a long-term relationship would be another job which they would not like to spend their time on.

Also, A very high majority (76%) of people said that they were not sure if they were ready for this big commitment. When asked about it further, 34% women said that bitter past experiences had affected both, their emotional and financial well-being and thus, they did not want to in an emotionally vulnerable situation again. 60% also felt that casual dating was far more convenient as one could switch to another whenever they feel bored or “over” that person. A small percentage (18%) of people also felt that meeting new people is far more exciting than meeting the same person over and over again and thus, they prefer to have flings or casual hook-ups than a demanding relationship. This highlights the way how millennials follow a particular trend, like fashion or technology; and are out of it as soon as the other one arrives. Also read about signs you are in a fake relationship.

The serious long-term relationships are too much to expect from the YOLO generation which prefers a no-fuss casual meet-up/ date which was popularised in the western world but is now expected to stay in India for long. Needless to say, there’s certainly nothing wrong with keeping it casual if you’re not ready to commit and you enjoy dating around.

