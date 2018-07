To err is human, runs the saying and errors become all the more rampant while you are doing something that requires a set of evolved skills. Yoga is a regime where the seemingly simple poses are heavily nuanced and a small mistake, that can go unnoticed, may wreak havoc on your body in the long run.

Here, we alert you on the most common mistakes that you are likely to make in your yoga class during the initial days.

HOLDING ON TO YOUR BREATH FOR TOO LONG

This cuts down on your body’s oxygen supply, leading to musculoskeletal imbalance and a choking sensation. All these, in turn, can affect your posture, resulting in injuries. So, it is not wise to hold your breath beyond your comfortable limit. Ideally, as a beginner, don’t try to push it beyond 3 seconds. Talk to your yoga trainer if need be.

SKIPPING SAVASANA

Savasana is the basic that most of us are tempted to let go of. But remember, this pose ensures total relaxation. It also allows your body to absorb your entire practice while rejuvenating your mind. Avoiding may mean running the risk of injury.

BEING CASUAL ABOUT YOUR ALIGNMENT

While focussing on striking a pose, or mastering it, we tend to go a little easy on the alignment. One common example of a wrong alignment is allowing your extended arm in the Side Angle Pose to go far behind your torso, pushing the hand and wrist way behind the shoulder. This affects your shoulder joints and the front part of the shoulders too resulting in injuries. So, when your trainer demonstrates a particular pose, be mindful about his alignment. Also, look in the mirror to check your alignment while practising at home.

NOT ENGAGING YOUR CORE

Letting your belly (core) rest while doing a yogasana is a common blunder that people commit. This way you run the risk of putting a lot of pressure on your lower back and hips. If this continues, you may experience compression in the vertebrae, sciatica and lower back pain. It’s essential to engage your core muscles by drawing your belly towards your back as you perform yoga because the more you strengthen that group of muscle, the more successfully will it function during the other activities of your daily life.

PUSHING YOURSELF TOO MUCH

Forcing yourself into too much too early may backfire. So it’s not at all advisable to overdo. Pace down, be mindful of your body’s signals and respond accordingly, moving slowly and easefully into a pose rather than rushing into it. Using the force on the self is a complete no-no.

CHOOSING THE FRONT ROW

If you sit in the front row, you will have to look back for your teacher’s instructions as he keeps moving through the class. So, it’s always better to opt for a back row so that you have a good view of the entire class and also someone in the front to model the poses in case you feel lost.

COMING TO CLASS WITH A FULL STOMACH

You will regret it as a full stomach makes you feel heavy, restricting smooth movement and speed too. So it’s best to rely on light snacks an hour or two before your yoga session begins. Even in case of light snacks, don’t go overboard on the portion. The ideal quantity should make you feel full yet light. A combination of carbs and protein will provide you sufficient energy and prevent your blood sugar levels from crashing midway.

Image Source: Shutterstock