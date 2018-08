Hypertension or high blood pressure has few or no symptoms at all, but it’s a silent killer. And according to stats, one in every 8 Indians over the age of 30 have high blood pressure. If you too find yourself tense and on the edge, try these seven ways to reduce stress and keep the blood pressure in control.

Get enough sleep: Inadequate sleep has a negative effect on your mood, mental alertness, energy level, and physical health that leads to more stress.

Learn relaxation techniques: Meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, guided imagery, deep breathing exercises, and yoga are powerful relaxation techniques and are proven stress-busters.

Be more social: Try to connect with your friends more. Taking classes, joining support groups, talking to family and peers, and socialising also helps in relieving stress.

Manage your time better: Yes, it’s easier said than done, but the more efficiently you can manage your time between work and family, the lower your stress level.

Resolve stressful situations: Don’t let stressful situations pester you for longer. Hold problem-solving sessions and use negotiation skills at home and at work to take the problem head on and finish them.

Nurture yourself: Treat yourself to some stress-relieving methods like a massage. Try to savour your daily life experiences like eating slowly and focusing on the taste of each bite. Listen to your favourite music or indulge in something that you love doing.

Ask for help: Don’t be afraid to ask for help from your spouse, friends, and neighbours. They will understand your problem and give their opinions which might help you de-stress.

Along with these, live a healthy lifestyle and high blood pressure could be a thing of the past.

