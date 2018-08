With dengue claiming 7 lives in Bhilai, Chattisgarh, a team of central government based National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) rushed to bring the situation in control, according to recent media report. The team collected samples of adult mosquitoes from Shankar Nagar area in Bhilai to identify its virus and suggest a larvicide to kill its larvae that is responsible for spreading dengue in the area.

A door-to-door survey was also conducted where the local civic body was made to take up measures like clearing off stagnant water from the households in order to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

According to the state government record, 520 positive cases and 1,556 suspected cases of dengue have been reported since January 1, 2018, of which 470 positive cases were from Durg district alone during last month. Raipur district recorded a whopping 21 positive cases along with 505 suspected dengue cases from January 1 till now. 7 deaths due to dengue have also been registered this year.

The local health department surveyed 79,947 houses as a part of their effort to tackle the rising incidence of dengue, the media report highlighted.

Image Source: Shutterstock