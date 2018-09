Do you often prefer going for a fish spa or a fish manicure or pedicure? Well, that may be quite fishy and it is important for you to watch out before you put your feet in the tub with the idea of tiny fish eating away the dead skin the next time. You must lend your ears to Victoria Curthoys who had to amputate all toes of one of her feet following a fish spa pedicure treatment in Thailand. Hardly did she know a vacation to Thailand will actually cost her toes. All she did was a fish pedicure that made her contract an infection.

It first began a couple of years back when she developed an infection on her big toe after being cut by glass and the doctors decided to cut half her toe to prevent the spread of infection. All was hunky dory till she visited Thailand in 2010 and had the fish spa. Unfortunately, the tank she put her feet in had a waterborne disease found only in Thailand. Along with fever and sickness, she developed a bone infection in her big toe. Shockingly her toe bone had been fully eaten away by the time the doctors could detect what happened with her.

According to latest media reports, Victoria faced multiple infection on her toes and the infection often revived on another toe after a different toe was amputated. This resulted in her losing all her toes of one foot. Her last and smallest toe was taken off in November last year, highlighted the media reports.