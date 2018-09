Are you getting frequent urge to urinate? It is certainly not normal and of course irritating to visit the washroom every now and then in the middle of work. You may actually have overactive bladder (OAB), a condition in which your bladder fails to store urine normally. Requiring going to the toilet more often than usual, not being able to hold your urine, experiencing leakage when you need to urinate (urinary continence) and needing to urinate multiple times at night are the most common symptoms of overactive bladder.

The primary causes of an overactive bladder include age-related changes, Parkinson’s disease, bladder obstruction and weaker pelvic muscles, say doctors. At times, the cause can be unknown. However, it is not difficulty to be aware of certain remedies that may help you from overcoming the condition and avoiding unwanted disruptions at work or inability to travel for long or losing a night’s sound sleep. Consult your doctor and take these herbal remedies.

Chinese herbal blends: Also known as Gosha0-jinki-gan (GJG), it is a blend of 10 traditional Chinese herbs. Researchers have found that these herbs can restrict your bladder and prevent frequent urination and considerably improving daytime frequency. Hachimi-jio-gan (HE), a blend of 8 natural ingredients can also effectively help in bladder muscle contraction.

Ganoderma lucidum (GL): Not just restricting the urinary bladder, this extract from East Asia, also known as lingzhi mushroom, can cure hepatitis, hypertension and cancers. Studies recommend its use for men mostly.

Corn silk (Zea mays): A waste material from corn cultivation, it is widely used for several ailments like bedwetting and bladder irritation. According to a study conducted by the International Continence Society, this can aid in strengthening and restoring mucous membranes in the urinary tract to prevent incontinence (leakage while needing to urinate).

Capsaicin: Found in the fleshy part of Chile peppers, it bis often used to cure pelvic pain syndrome, one of the most common symptoms of overactive bladder. It can increase the capacity of your bladder, found studies.