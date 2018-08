It’s so easy for everyone to come to know about your hangover – you report to office late, with groggy eyes, the urge to vomit and with your head constantly spinning. It’s time you learn about some desi remedies for hangover. They are easy to whip up with ingredients in your kitchen. Just make sure to have these immediately after you get up the next day. Be sure to try these desi hangover foods the next time you drink.

Indian snacks: From lightly spiced khichdi to curd rice, from idli to poha, high carb foods can help you get over hangovers easily. These foods can help you deal with low blood sugar levels, give you energy and alleviate nausea and vomiting symptoms.

Banana: Just chomp on a banana or make a smoothie of honey, milk and banana and drink that. According to a study published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry (Traditional and Medicinal Uses of Banana), bananas are easy on the stomach and are full of electrolytes and minerals such as magnesium and potassium which get depleted after alcohol consumption. The honey helps balance blood sugar levels and milk soothes an upset stomach.

Ginger and lemon juice: One of the best remedies for digestion problems, ginger is excellent for getting rid of hangovers. Ginger will help soothe your stomach. The Vitamin C in the lemon can also help replenish your energy levels and aid digestion. Just grate some ginger and put it in hot water. Squeeze a few drops of lemon and then drink this.

Masala omelette: Across the world, a hearty breakfast comprising eggs is known as the number 1 remedy against hangovers. Eggs contain a number of minerals and other nutrients that are known to alleviate symptoms of a hangover including vomiting and headache. Whip up a desi masala omelette with chopped tomatoes, onions, chillies, masala and salt. Add some grated cheese to it and have the omelette with a slice of pav.

Coconut water: Post-binge drinking, it’s necessary to replenish your hydration levels. Alcohol leaves the body parched and this can aggravate your problems. Coconut water is excellent to restore lost electrolytes and flush out toxins from the body.

Image source: Shutterstock