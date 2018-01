Epsom salt is healthy people’s latest obsession these days, be it in bath bombs or including it into the diet, this natural mineral compound of magnesium sulfate has become everyone’s favourite. It is widely known natural have a lot of health benefits that help fight a number of ailments. While Epsom salt proves to be multi-purpose and has been known to be useful in the beauty, household and gardening world… you have to read these science-backed health benefits of Epsom salt.

1. Epsom salts baths

Epsom salts provides you with the most refreshing bath. No wonder you see most of the bath bombs made out of Epsom salt. It gives helps relax your nerves and relieve you from body pain. In fact, taking Epsom salt baths is an easy as well as an ideal way to enjoy the health benefits associated with it.

2. Improves Digestion

Epsom salts is known to help release toxins from the digestive system. Consumed in shakes smoothies and detox juices, Epsom salts help release toxins that have been dumped in the digestive tube resulting in improved digestion.

3. Relieves pain in muscles

Epsom salts are used as traditional soaking agents that are a remedy for pain in muscles and its stiffness. An Epsom salt bath leads to detoxification all over the skin and relieves muscle pain like a charm.

4. Lowers stress

Epsom salt baths make magnesium readily available to the body as it is rich in Magnesium sulfate. This magnesium releases toxin from the body and magnesium being a natural stress reliever lightens the mood and provides relaxation to the mind.

5. Aromatherapy

Many aromatherapy skin care products incorporate essential oils, carrier oils, and sea salts with Epsom salt as it is known to be a natural emollient. It is easy to experiment and there are a lot of ways to DIY and incorporate Epsom salt

6. Facial cleanser

Epsom salt is known to detoxify skin and hence is used in a lot of beauty products available in the market. Due to its texture, Epsom salts can be used as a great face scrub with other ingredients. An effective facial cleanser can be made with Epsom salt as the key ingredient.

