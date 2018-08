While monsoons are breathers for many after a scorching summer, this season is bad when it comes to your health. It is a time when most of us fall sick, the common one being catching a cold or a flu which is even worst. If you reach out to a doctor, you will be suggested to eat right to strengthen your body’s immunity so that you can fight the infections affecting you. Here are the top 5 foods that can help you boost your immunity system and make it efficient to tackle cold and flu.

Garlic: Allicin, a potent component found in garlic makes in an active antimicrobial and antibacterial agent. Researches show that those who consume garlic supplements have suffered from fewer and less severe colds compared to those who do not. According to experts, garlic not only enhances gut health but also frees your body from toxins, bacteria and viruses.

Beef: Rich in zinc, beef is an active immunity booster. Zinc is essential for development of white blood cells (WBCs) in your body that help in defending it against infections. researches have revealed that your body’s immunity function and response go down if it is deficient in zinc. Also, beef gives you that additional chunk of protein that helps your body in building antibodies and tackling infections.

Sweet potatoes: You may have not heard about sweet potatoes being a traditional cold-fighting food, but it indirectly help you in fighting cold and flu. How? Well, they are rich in vitamin A and play an efficient role in maintaining the health of mucosal surfaces including the inside of your nose, gastrointestinal tract and even your skin. You must know that your skin is the first line of defence and prevents infections from getting into your body.

Turmeric: A storehouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, turmeric, when taken on a regular basis, relieves your body of toxins. Doctors have seen that those who take in daily dose of turmeric are less vulnerable to cold, cough and congestion.

Dark, leafy greens: Not just citrus fruits, dark leafy greens like spinach, Swiss chard and arugula are also great sources of vitamin C, popularly known as the cold fighting vitamin. Researchers have shown earlier that taking in a considerable amount of vitamin C on a daily basis can bring down the duration of cold you are suffering from it. Also, make sure you eat cooked greens as you tend to consume more of them in the cooked form that having them raw.

