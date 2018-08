Ghosting in a relationship? I was pretty much shocked to hear it for the first time. In fact I did not know what it was till I faced it and I realised it is the most crappy thing to do. It is when you disappear from the life of the person you are dating all of a sudden. You don’t give an explanation and you just stop responding to phone calls or texts. Let’s cut it short. When you take to ghosting in a relationship, you end up being an escapist. Whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, ghosting is the most damaging thing you can do to anyone and trust me, you do reveal a really dark side of yourself which you could have avoided by merely taking few minutes to write down two lines and conclude it like a gentleman (or gentlewoman). While there could be no excuse in favour of ghosting, here are few reasons why people ghost their partner.

Stay away from confrontation, argument: In case if someone wants to avoid any confrontation, argument, conflict, emotional outburst and many more, he or she may ghost his or her partner. Being is a peace lover is absolutely the best character trait to have in today’s world. But again, ghosting someone in a relationship in the name of being a peace lover is not appropriate is what I believe. However, there are some according to whom, ghosting someone and being ghosted are a matter of emotional maturity. You face it and move on.

Fear of emotional intimacy: Now this is definitely a genuine problem and you really cannot blame the ghoster. There are some who fear of getting emotionally deep with the partner and get scared about the whole concept of allowing himself or herself to intimately care for the partner. They always prefer to date till they do not have to face a situation that could provoke their fear about getting emotionally attached to the partner. It is a long term problem and you need to make effort to overcome this.

Hallmark of narcissism: Those who are narcissist and do not care about emotional pain of others tend to ghost their partners. They lack empathy for others and they might have behaved the same way with a lot many and not just you. Don’t bother if this is the case as those who aren’t empathetic to others or are not able to be empathetic are not healthy human beings to be with.

Image Source: Shutterstock