While metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai are seeing great improvement in terms of cadaver organ donation, West Bengal once again witnessed a harrowing case that showed the state’s medical fraternity needs to pull up their sleeves soon. A female kidney recipient died in a state-run hospital just three days after the organ transplant was conducted on her, according to a PTI report. Moumita Chakraborty expired at the SSKM Hospital after her body rejected the new organ. She had been suffering from a chronic kidney condition and was undergoing treatment at the hospital since the first week of August.

Following the transplant on August 17, Chakraborty had been extremely critical and was on ventilation. A resident of Khardah in North 24 Parganas district, she had received the kidney from 15-year-old brain dead, Mallika Majumdar who was diagnosed with a brain lesion and slipped into coma at SSKM Hospital.

Majumdar’s other kidney and liver were transplanted on two other recipients. The recipient of the other kidney, Sanjib Das from Sodpur is doing fine but will be kept under observation, highlighted the recent media reports. Das had developed minor cold following the transplant which has been taken care of, reportedly said his treating doctor.

Image Source: Shutterstock