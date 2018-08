Now a wearable soft mesh can record signals from the heart and muscles, thanks to the team of researchers from Institute of Basic Science (IBS) in South Korea that has come up with this wonder device providing information on muscle and cardiac dysfunction, according to a latest media report by the Hindustan Times. This device, the experts say, will pave way for a new generation of flexible wearable health monitoring devices. It is an implantable device that could be used for pain relief, rehabilitation and prosthetic motor control. The study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology highlights that this device is one of the first soft implants that can track cardiac activity in multiple points of a swine heart.

The researchers have used this device on human skin for tracking heart’s and muscle’s electrical activity which are known as electrocardiogram (ECG) and electromyogram (EMG) respectively. According to the researchers, the device is soft, elastic and stretchable allowing it to follow the contours of flexible joints like the wrist.

It can be worn on a forearm for simultaneous monitoring of EMG signals and delivering of electrical and thermal stimulations to be employed for therapeutic purposes. Also, the researchers have produced a customised large mesh fitting the lower part of a swine heart.

Choi Suji, one of the researchers from IBS, reportedly said: “Although various soft cardiac devices have been reported for the rat heart. This study on pigs can approximate human physiology more accurately.”

“We aim to study heart diseases and stimulate the heart more effectively by synchronizing cardiac pumping activity,” added Suji.

Image Source: Shutterstock