If you are a tea lover, this is a happy news for you and if you are not, make sure to sip this cup of tea as you can keep yourself away from a doctor by having a cup daily. Guava is known for its health benefits since days. But did you know that a cup of tea made of guava leaves can work wonder and arm you up for tackling an array of health conditions. Here is all you need to know about the health benefits of keeping guava leaf tea in your diet.

Quick recovery from diarrhoea: Guava leaf extract is considered to be one of the best ways to fight diarrhoea as it checks the growth of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria that commonly causes diarrhoea, reveal several studies. Drinking guava leaf tea can reduce abdominal pain, control watery stools and pave way for a speedy recovery from the condition. All you need to do is add guava leaves and root of guava to a cup of boling water, strain and consume it in empty stomach.

Curbs cholesterol: Excessive low-density lipoprotein, also known as bad cholesterol transporting fat molecules across the body can affect your body severely, especially your heart. A daily cup of guava leaf tea helps in bringing down the levels of cholesterol and amps up your heart health within just 8 weeks.

Controls diabetes: Due to its efficient properties of managing diabetes, Japan has approved guava leaf as one of the foods that aid in preventing diabetes. The compounds present in guava leaves help in keeping the blood sugar levels in check by restricting the absorption of two sugar types – sucrose and maltose. A study published in Nutrition and Metabolism states that guava leaves prevent various enzymes converting carbohydrate in the digestive tract into glucose.

It aids in weight loss: A daily cup of guava leaf tea will help you in chucking off that extra layer of fat as it prevents complex carbs from converting into sugar, thereby helping in rapid weight loss.

Battles cancer: Being rich in antioxidant lycopene, guava leaf can bring down the possibilities of cancer, especially breast, prostate and oral cancers.

Apart from these guava leaves are known to heal cold and cough as they are rich in vitamin C and iron. It also adds glow to your skin as it lowers acne, improves skin texture along with preventing hair loss.

