There’s been a recent wave of concern in the medical fraternity regarding increasing cases of medical errors claiming lives of patients or putting them at higher risk of developing severe complications. A new study conducted by the Stanford University School Medicine researchers has shown that it is not just unsafe medical workplace conditions but also physician burnout that is equally to be blamed for rising medical errors. While we all visit our doctors or physicians to get rid of both physical and mental stress, we tend to forget that even our physicians are humans and they too can get stressed out. Here are few tips which the physicians can destress themselves, thereby reducing chances of burnout and curbing possibilities of medical errors.

Exercising is the key: Just as you prescribe daily exercise for most of your patients, you need to realise that a daily dose of exercise will be equally beneficial for your health and mind. You should be the last person to forget that you need to remain healthy in order to keep up the health of others. Hit the gym or go for a walk around the block. It will clear your head and lift up your mood. A nice workout will give you ample sleep as well, thereby reducing stress levels.

Meditation is a must: While your patient is dealing only with the condition he or she is suffering from, you have to engage your mind in treating conditions of several patients. That is clearly burdensome for your mind and you need to adapt certain things that calm your mind. Meditation is the first step towards achieving inner peace of mind. Make sure to meditate for few minutes for a calm mind. All you need to do is sit in one place, close your eyes, focus on the sound around and feel your breathing.

Do not overburden yourself: For this you need to learn to say no. In case you are not being able to do some additional work, don’t do it. If you are not able to cook a gala meal while hosting a get together, just order something. Stop taking up responsibilities that is beyond what you can do as a human being. You should remember you are not a machine and you too need rest.

Vent it out: You do not have to bottle up your worries and make them run across your mind all day. Find a way to let it out as that’s important for a healthy body and mind. Either write it down or vent it to a friend or colleague or family member.

Play with your kids, be creative: Exploring your creative ways and playing with children are two well known stress busters that have been helping your patients for long. Its time to self-prescribe and go for them. Playing with kids or giving time to your creative part via painting, scribbling or music make you feel recharged.

