While till now male drug abuse has been the focus in Punjab, recent studies indicate that there has been a rapid rise in number of females taking drugs in the state. The researchers point out that social stigma and lack of exclusive facilities for women discourage them to seek help, according to a recent media report by the Hindu. The same report highlights that the state government has been providing several treatment options for youngsters, mainly focused on males. While Punjab has set up 31 deaddiction centres, only one of them is dedicated to help women.

“On the basis of clinical experience, I can safely say that the problem of drug abuse among women is increasing in Punjab. The national survey on drug abuse happened around 15 years back, where there was no mention of females, but now their numbers are figuring in surveys, which itself is indicative of the rising problem of drug abuse,” reportedly said Dr Subodh BN from the department of Psychiatry in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Dr Subodh reportedly added: “While 15 years back, we used to hardly see any drug- related cases of females, of late we are treating 15-20 women patients per annum. Moreover, amid fear of stigma most women do not come forward for treatment, which means the actual numbers are likely to be higher. These rising numbers is indeed worrying. An urgent attention is required to address the problem.”

A recent study called ‘Epidemiology of Substance Use and Dependence in the State of Punjab’ by PGIMER faculty published in March, this year, shows that around 4.1 million people in Punjab use one substance or the other at least once in their lifetime. Out of that 4 million were male and 0.1 million were women. Out of 3.2 million dependant on any substance in their lifetime, 3.1 million were men and 0.1 million women.

