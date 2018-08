If you have rude co-workers or boss at office, try and avoid them, as much as possible as workplace incivility may affect your child’s mental health and behaviour. A new study has shown that women facing rude co-workers at workplace engage in stricter parenting which may negatively impact your child’s health. According to the scientists, workplace incivility may include any behaviour that is arrogant, disrespectful, impolite and violating workplace norms of respect and when a parent is exposed to such rudeness, he or she gets exposed to a behaviour indicating lack of concern.

According to PTI report, an online study conducted by the researchers included mothers narrating their experience of workplace incivility and how that adversely impacted their effectiveness as a parent. Their spouses were asked to report on the mother’s negative parenting behaviours, both dominating and lenient.

A remarkable link was found between experiencing rude behaviour at work and dominating parenting by working mothers at home. However, no relation was found between workplace incivility and lenient parenting. The survey revealed that mothers facing rudeness at workplace lost their effectiveness as parents which resulted in them being strict with their children for no reason.

According to the researchers, authoritarian parents have very high expectations from their children and they anticipate that their children will unconditionally follow the rules they set up for their kids. It has also been found that parents exposed to rudeness at workplace are less likely to help their children overcome their difficulties, provide a feedback or even punish them.

Image source: Shutterstock