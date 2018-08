Your mom must have definitely given you tips on maintaining long, healthy hair or white, shining teeth. But did she ever suggest you on maintaining a healthy sex life? If not, then you should always remember that a better sex life boosts up your body immunity, relieves stress and frees you from mood fluctuations. How would you maintain a healthy, satiating sex life, you may ask. Here lies your answer. Do these for having a passionate one.

Kegel exercises are good for your sexual health: These exercises make the PC muscles strong by supplying more blood to the pelvic region, thereby enhancing their tone and sensitivity. Strong PC muscles give you stronger sensations during arousal, say the experts.

Sex life is not a burden, its pleasure: Enjoy it. A perfect sex life is the magic of any relationship. Do not deny it. It is the best stress buster. Talk to your partner about it in case you need it. Then, have it. Never consider sex life a s a burden. Raw oysters, strawberries and avocado are known to play Cupid’s love potion. On taking them, your body and mind get prepared for the passion and you tend to get stronger arousal.

Quit smoking for a better one: Nicotine in cigarettes adversely affects the veins, arteries and blood vessels, even those present in your private parts. Medicine has proved smoking causes acute vasospasm, contraction of the penile tissue and limited blood flow to the penis. It can even cause male infertility by affecting the quality of semen.

Befriend time and make the right gestures: Disinterest in sex, ageing emotions and your psyche can have an adverse effect on your sex life. This may result in depression, anxiety and stress. Join her in the kitchen for cooking dinner and tickle her, send an erotic text inWhatsApp to your man on his way back home from office, get cozy while watching television together.

Lead and let lead: Do not ever assume that your partner is an expert. This goes for both men and women. Men usually boast about their expertise from a sense of insecurity and inexperience. Do not be under any false illusion. Talk to each other about your desires and then play it in bed. Always ensure that one should not always lead.

Image Source: Shutterstock