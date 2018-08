Kidney cancer is not as hot as breast, skin or prostate cancer, but let us remind you that it is one of the 10 most common cancers among adults, say studies. The renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most frequent kidney cancer that affects humans and constitutes about 85% of all kidney cancers, according to a professor of surgery at Case Western Reserve University. Kidney disorders can be complicated as it is tough to detect the symptoms early. Our former PM and veteran BJP leader. Atal Bihari Vajpayee recently succumbed to UTI. Here we are with the symptoms of kidney cancer that yous should be aware of.

Blood in urine: If you see blood in your urine, you may have kidney cancer and that too, at an advanced stage. If the bleeding is in large quantity, the blood may look bright and fresh and if the bleeding is slow and the blood gets time to oxidise, it may appear dark, say experts. This indicates that the colour of your blood does not appropriately hint at the severity of your condition. If you see blood in your pee, go see a doctor.

Pain or pressure in the back or sides: This can be another sign of kidney cancer in advance stage. The pain occurs when the kidney mass increases in size due to the cancer and presses into others surrounding tissues. Experts say that several patients undergo a CT scan or MRI for back and abdominal pain and then come to know that they have kidney cancer.

Fatigue or weariness: In case you feel excessively fatigued, weary and tired all the time, you may need to go for a check-up. There are high possibilities that you have got kidney cancer. Although you can be tired due to several other reasons, it is always better to consult your doctor to know the actual reason of tiredness.

losing weight real fast: As kidneys play an important role in digestion and metabolism, a cancer in the kidney may affect your digestion, result in inadequate absorption of food and lead to excessive weight loss or appetite fluctuation. However, weight loss and appetite fluctuation can be the result of other disorders like autoimmune and more. Hence, consult a doctor before jumping to conclusions.

Blood disorder: In case you find your blood is not quite right, get medical help. Kidney tumours can cause anaemia, electrolyte or calcium imbalances and other blood related issues, say experts. However, blood issues can crop up due to other reasons apart from skin cancer. But it is always better to be cautious as we know prevention is better than cure.

Image Source: Shutterstock