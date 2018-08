A group of scientists from University of Minnesota Medical School has found the secret of defying the ageing process. They have revealed that senolytics, which are a type of small molecules, can reverse the impact of aged, senescent cells that cause tissue dysfunction and age-related health impacts, according to a report published on the official website of the institute.

Dr Paul D Robbins, associate director at Institute on the Biology of Ageing and Metabolism (iBAM) and one of the researchers, reportedly said: “We’ve always thought of ageing as a process, not a disease. But what if we can influence the impacts of ageing at a cellular level to promote healthy ageing? That’s what senolytics seeks to achieve.”

The research highlighted that adding a relatively small number of senescent cells can cause persistent physical dysfunction as well as spread of these cells to already healthy cells. Explaining how not eating right and not exercising adequately can add to the ageing process, Dr Robbin reportedly said: “Previous research has shown that our immune system’s ability to eliminate or deal with senescent cells is based 30 percent on genetics and 70 percent on environment.”

Now senolytic drugs can be used to discard senescent cells that enhance the process of ageing. The study has found that senolytics molecules can actually reverse physical dysfunction and can make your lifespan longer. “We saw greater activity, more endurance, and greater strength following use of senolytics,”reportedly added Dr Robbin.

Laura Niedernhofer, director of iBAM and another researcher who worked on this study, said: “This area of research is promising, not just to address the physical decline that comes with ageing, but also to enhance the health of cancer survivors treated with radiation or chemotherapy – two treatments that can induce cell senescence.”

Image Source: Shutterstock