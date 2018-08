Writing about free-spirited, independent men on the Independence Day is a great coincidence but let me accept, writing about men with staunch determination and tough personality always gives me immense pleasure. They drive us, women, wild. Let’s face it. Howsoever independent we women are, the firmness in his eyes, the emotional maturity, responsible nature and the manliness he possesses certainly make us skip our heartbeat, again and again. Now, in case you are lucky enough to be in the company of such men and if you are dating one of them, you will have to be a tad bit careful. Reason, those butterflies in your tummy will bring along some devastating lows if you are not handling your free-spirited man with wit. Dating such men are not easy. But it is obvious that if you have to get the best things in life, you will have to face them hard. Here are few things you need to know about dating a free-spirited, independent man.

Do not expect him to be readily available: I would rather suggest, do not expect him to be available at all. As he won’t be. He has lots of other commitments and projects to work on and you are clearly not his only priority, although you are one of them in his priority list. He won’t show that off to you as he believes in silently nurturing it. While initially, women enjoy, rather get drawn to the lack of availability, this may be the toughest part to deal with eventually. Like, in case you sprain your ankle and need to visit a doctor, he won’t come rushing to your doorstep to take you to a clinic by leaving his pre-scheduled tasks. Instead, he would expect you to be independent yourself and go, see a doctor. In case you receive just a ”All well?” ping from your man at the end of the day, do not feel low. Be rest assured, he is concerned about your swollen ankle and he has been thinking about it all day amid his work. Opposites always attract for a reason. They complete each other and help one another to grow. So, get on your mark and be independent. Do your job yourself, have your own life and let your man have his own.

He will not be disloyal: Five pings in response to your essay long emotional outbursts, meeting only once or twice a month may make you wonder if he has got someone else. That is the last thing you should worry about. Free-spirited men are usually fiercely loyal and they will not cheat on you. They are men with integrity and they will do everything, again quietly, to make sure its only you and no one else. You should be smart enough to realise that. His lack of availability can probably be the reason that he has other commitments and he is equally responsible towards them.

Support him emotionally when he needs as he won’t ask for it himself: These men have a hard exterior that pulls us in. That is the X-factor that make us go crazy for them. However, this might be an obstacle for him to ask for emotional support even if he needs it from you. The one I was dating told me: ”You ask from me, you get it on hand but the reverse may be little difficult.” I guess I was smart enough to realise that he expected me to use my brain muscles and understand his emotional requirements. That is the level of intimacy your free spirited man may be looking for. Hence, if he is stressed out or seems depressed, be there for him. It will take time but eventually he will learn about some more expressive show of emotions.

He may want to be the breadwinner and provide for you: You may be an independent woman but your free spirited man may often want to provide for you. That is how he would like to show his love and affection. In fact, these men work hard for a good life for themselves and those whom they love. In case he wants to host you instead of you having him at your place as per plan, accept it. It is not any form of manipulation. It just indicates he cares for you and he is concerned about your well-being. Once you win his trust, expect your material needs to be met by him.

Buckle up your patience: You may find it very difficult to understand your free-spirited man’s circle of priorities as he will be aloof at the beginning. Remember, he is very selective and he will test you on whether you will be able to be with a man who has priorities in life. He will try to know if you will be able to deal with his bold ambition and stick to him through thick and thin. He considers playing the king of the world, hence, you got to prove if you will be able to be his queen on whom he can trust. If you are low on patience, make sure you improve it. Patience is what you will need the most.

Image Source: Shutterstock