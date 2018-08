After Delhi and Karnataka, Orissa is now facing the brunt of dengue fever with whopping number of positive cases being registered across the state. According to recent media reports, out of 218 cases in Ladugaon of Kalahandi district, 44 have been tested positive and 13 have been found critical and are admitted to district quarter hospitals. Realising the urgency of the situation, government officials have reportedly visited the hospital to bring the situation under control.

Around 10 people from Singipur village in Gajapati district have been hospitalised after they were screened positive for dengue, reported Odishatv.in. According to the same report, the locals have alleged that due to inappropriate diagnosis at local level, four people have lost their lives to dengue. The chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Gajapati, Bipin Bihari Panigrahi, however, has reportedly said: “No one has died because of dengue. Some people are going outside for treatment but we are not aware of what kind of treatment they are undergoing.”

Bhubaneshwar too has reported a major outbreak of dengue fever. Till now, ward number 16, 20 and 21 as well as Chandrasekharpur have recorded maximum number of positive dengue cases this year. The state health department reportedly claimed that only 3 lives have been lost to dengue this year till August 11, although 1.186 people have been diagnosed.

Stating that a red alert has been issued to all districts on behalf of the state health department regarding making adequate arrangements of efficient diagnosis and treatment along with taking up preventive measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes, Pratap Jena, the health minister, reportedly said: “We have opened dengue ward in 30 districts and laboratories have been set up to conduct tests.”

