Stroke accounts for 1.2% of annual deaths in India, suggest studies. It has recently claimed the life of former speaker and expelled CPM leader, Somnath Chatterjee. Doctors say that healthy food habits can help you in curbing three potent factors that increase the risk of stroke including poor cholesterol levels, high blood pressure and excessive weight. You got to know exactly what kind of food you should include in diet to avoid increasing risk of stroke. Try them out and tackle and reduce possibilities of stroke.

Eat lots of veggies and fruits: To avoid stroke you should go for a diet rich in veggies and fruits. Try and have as much vegetables and fruits in your daily diet.

Whole grain, high fibre foods are a must: An anti-stroke diet must include whole-grain and fibre rich foods as they help in managing the risk factors leading to stroke.

Go for fish rich diet: Eating fish at least twice a week considerably brings down the chances of having a stroke.

Limit your intake of saturated fats and trans fats: If you are going for an anti-stroke diet, make sure you restrict consumption of saturated fats and trans fats. Avoiding partially hydrogenated oils will help you well.

Lean meats and poultry are good for your health: Have more of lean meats and poultry and make sure you cook them without using saturated or trans fats.

Dairy products you take should have low fats: Curbing weight is an essential way of reducing stroke risk. Hence, go for low-fat dairy products.

Avoid added sugars: If you want to check on the possibilities of having stroke, do keep away from foods and drinks with added sugars.

Go for less salt: Increased intake of sodium can increase your risk of having a stroke. Try and have foods with less salt. American Heart Association recommends that you should have less than 1500 mg of sodium a day if you are on an anti-stroke diet.

Limit your intake of alcohol: In order to avoid the risk of having stroke, you do not have to completely give up consuming alcohol. However, you have to moderate your alcohol intake for sure. In case you are a non-pregnant woman, limit yourself to one drink a day. For men two drinks a day are fine if you want to check your possibilities of having stroke.

Image Source: Shutterstock