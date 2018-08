For the first time a birth control or contraception app has got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be marketed as a method of contraception. Natural Cycles, as the app is called, uses data on daily body temperature and menstrual cycle to read the time when a woman is most likely to be fertile, according to a recent media report by abc News. The app also updates users about dates they are likely to be more fertile and needs to stay away from sex or use a protection in case they do not want to be pregnant.

Dr Terri Cornelison, the assistant director for the health of women in Center for Services and Radiological Health in FDA, reportedly said: “Consumers are increasingly using digital health technologies to inform their everyday health decisions, and this new app can provide an effective method of contraception if it’s used carefully and correctly.”

“But women should know that no form of contraception works perfectly, so an unplanned pregnancy could still result from correct usage of this device,” she reportedly added.

While the ‘perfect use’ failure rate of the app is 1.8% in clinical studies where 15,000 women were involved, the ‘typical use’ failure rate of the app is 6.5%, as reported by FDA, where users either did not use the app correctly or have had unprotected sex on a day when the app indicated they were fertile.

Image Source: Shutterstock