It has not even been a week that the former TN chief minister and DMK president, M Karunanidhi breathed his last and India’s political fraternity lost yet another veteran leader, expelled CPM member and former speaker, Somnath Chatterjee on Monday. It was a severe cardiac arrest that claimed the life of the 89-year-old at 08:10 am in Kolkata. Latest media reports state that Chatterjee had a long-term kidney ailment and his health condition deteriorated last month after he suffered from a haemorrhagic stroke. While he managed to overcome the severity of the condition, he had to be rushed to the hospital last Tuesday after he suffered a major heart attack.

Heart disease kills around 1.7 million Indians and it has been the major cause of deaths in the country in the last few years, suggest several studies. Doctors say that lifestyle modification plays an important role in not only preventing but also recovering from a heart attack. Here are few ways that can help you out in safeguarding yourself and near and dear ones from heart attacks.

Stay away from smoke: Avoiding smoke is the most vital thing you need to do to enhance your heart health. In case you are not an active smoker, make sure you keep away from passive or second-hand smoking as well. If you are unable to quit smoking, seek professional help.

Keep blood pressure and cholesterol levels on a check: Shooting blood pressure level and cholesterol level are two key contributors to heart attack. Make sure you monitor these levels on a daily basis. In case they are high, consult a doctor immediately and make sure you follow a suitable diet as prescribed by your doctor to keep them in control.

Go for regular diabetes check-up: Diabetes is a potent risk factor leading to heart attacks. Hence, it is important to conduct check-up frequently to monitor diabetes level. This is particularly essential as in most cases, diabetes is asymptomatic initially which can have a dangerous impact on your heart, if diagnosed early.

Exercise is vital: Daily exercise works great for your heart’s health, both before and after an attack. Exercise improves the function of your heart muscles that enables your heart to remain steady following an attack. It abates a heart attack by helping you manage your weight. Exercise do not need to be vigorous. Even 30 minutes long walk a day can help your heart immensely.

Go for a heart-healthy diet: In case you want to keep your heart going strong, you will have to eat heart-healthy foods like lean proteins including fish and beans, lots of fruits, veggies and whole grains. Avoid saturated fats, trans fats and cholesterol as they narrow arteries to your heart and increases possibility of a heart attack.

Reduce stress: Do everything to minimise stress in life. A stress less life can give you a healthy heart.

Lower your alcohol consumption, make it moderate: No, you do not have to give up alcohol, but you definitely need to limit it for a healthy heart. Doctors suggest that men and women above the age of 65 years may take a drink a day and for those below, two drinks a day are fine.

