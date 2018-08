Migraine is not just a casual headache. It can leave you with a throbbing forehead, immense nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to sound and light. Once you get it you will try all possible ways to get rid of it. If it is severe, you will need to consult a doctor for medication. However, apart from the conventional treatment of migraine, you can get yourself quite some relief by modifying your diet and lifestyle a little and adopting the nature’s way of healing. In case you are a victim of pounding migraine pain, this is something which you should never miss out.

Chuck these off from your diet: You got to stay away from those foods that are potent migraine triggers. Foods with nitrates like hot dogs, deli meats, bacon and sausage, chocolates, cheese with naturally occurring tyramine including blue, feta, cheddar, parmesan and Swiss cheese, alcohol, specifically red wine, food with monosodium glutamate (MSG), cold foods like ice creams or iced drinks, processed and pickled foods, beans, dried fruits, cultured dairy products like buttermilk, sour cream and yogurt.

Lavender oil soothes headache: Make sure you have some lavender oil handy to inhale. It will ease your migraine pain. You may inhale it directly or dilute it and apply to the temples.

Acupressure, the alternative way of healing migraine: Applying pressure to specific body points can provide you relief from severe pains and migraine is no exception. All you need to know are the points where you need to press to get rid of the unbearable pain due to migraine. It can soothe you from migraine related nausea as well.

Feverfew can be anti-migraine aid: This is a flowering herb that resembles a daisy and is considered to be an active migraine preventer, according to studies.

Peppermint oil is bliss for migraine patients: If you use peppermint oil, you may have a chance to even stop migraine from getting triggered. The methanol present in it can do this magic. It can give wonder cure from migraine induced pain, nausea and light sensitivity.

Ginger can rescue you: Studies show that ginger powder can reduce severity of migraine along with the duration of its attack. Ginger can help you in overcoming migraine related nausea as well.

Join a yoga class: One of the most effective therapies against migraine, yoga makes use of breathing, meditation and body postures that can relieve you from frequency, duration and intensity of migraine, show researches. While experts believe that yoga should be made one of the primary treating methods for migraine, it is effective as a complementary therapy as well.

