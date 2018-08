Cancer cells are wonder cells and this Italian surgeon had discovered another amazing trait of cancer cell by using just a microscope around a decade back. Francesco Durante, the surgeon had found that the cells in the most malignant cancers are very similar to the embryonic cells of the organ where the cancer begun from. Now, a team of scientists from Salk Institute have found out an unusual reason for the similarity. They observed that cells in human basal-like breast cancer share features with the embryonic mammary stem cells which are the progenitors of all cell types in the mammary gland of a mouse, as reported by the News Medical. This will definitely open new doors of cancer treatment, say experts.

News Medical quoted Professor Geoffrey Wahl, the senior author of the research who said: “Durante was prescient. He anticipated the relatedness of cells in the embryo to those in malignant cancers–and that dormant cancer cells could be ‘reawakened’ by exposure to ‘persistent irritations’ that we now recognize as inflammation. We can use the insights gained from our work to develop better diagnostic and treatment strategies.”

By using cutting-edge techniques, Professor Wahl and his group from Salk University along with Benjamin Spike, an investigator from the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, produced an outline of the genes expressed in each breast cell from its early development to adulthood. According to the report, the researchers made use of ‘single-cell-transcriptome atlas’ for comparing genes expressed in human breast cancers. This resulted in an understanding of the way by which stem cells of the breast arise in early development and the way they turn into the two different types of cells comprising the mature gland.

“What would be great is if we can figure out how to prevent the reprogramming of cancer cells to become so developmentally plastic. This plasticity will likely preclude development of a single ‘magic bullet’ to treat cancer. Rather, cancers are very adaptive diseases, requiring attacking them from multiple directions, said Professor Wahl.

