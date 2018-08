In case your teen is excessively impulsive, arrogant, depressed, stressed out and has conduct issues, do not neglect it. Consult a counsellor immediately. This because, a recent study has shown that teens with increasing impulsive behaviour are at higher risk of getting into any form of addiction and develop behavioural issues as young adults. The study has been conducted by a group of researchers at the University of Oregon (UO). They have found that children suffering from weak cognitive control at an early age can have a troubled adulthood. Not just that, their adolescence can be at stake with possibility of risk-taking activities.

In a report published by ANI, Atika Khurana, the lead author at University of Oregon, said: “People have heard so much about the teenage brain being all gas and no brakes, stemming from an imbalance between the reward and control regions of the brain. This study shows that this is not true. There is an imbalance for some youth, but it is not universal.”

“The findings challenge the traditional thinking that adolescence is a time of universal imbalance, with kids lacking cognitive control and taking risks to reap instant rewards,” added Khurana who is also the associate professor and director of prevention science graduate programs and member of the UO’s Prevention Science Institute.

She stated that those in adolescence should involve themselves more in exploratory behaviour as that not only makes them learn things but also aids the brain in trimming those synapses which are not needed and enhancing the connections that are required.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the study supported predictions of the Lifespan Wisdom Model created by Daniel Romer, the study co-author from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center.

Image Source: Shutterstock