Do not jump out in shock if you are told that tobacco is not always bad for health. In case you have thought so, you are widely mistaken. Tobacco kills you when you consume it in the form of cigarettes, bidis or smokeless gutkha or any other forms of chewing tobacco that add to our addiction. However, what we tend to skip is that tobacco as a plant has immense medicinal value and can be put to a wide range of curative uses. Mostly termed as alternative use of tobacco, here are some that may help you fight quite a number of health ailments.

Serve as potent drugs for an array of conditions: Medicinally, tobacco can act as a sedative promoting calm and encouraging sleep. It is a potent diuretic that cause frequent urination and can help you in case your body refuses to adequately pass out urine. Tobacco serves as an expectorant enhancing secretion of sputum by the air passages and can be an active healer of cough. It is also known for its discutient property by which it can disperse or disappear a pathological accumulation in your body that may lead to several disorders. Tobacco can act as an emetic internally by which it can manage and enhance vomiting to clear out toxin ingestion.

Tobacco leaves cure muscular spasms, facial neuralgia: The juice of tobacco leaves is a bliss for curing facial neuralgia, a kind of nerve related problem that leads to severe facial pain, when applied along the tracks of the affected nerves. Outwardly nicotine is an excellent antiseptic, reveal studies. Tobacco leaves used as an enema, a procedure where liquid or gas is injected into the rectum to drive out its content or to put in drugs and allow X-ray imaging, can be used to relax muscular spasms, thereby reducing chances of dislocations. These leaves are also apt for homeopathy practices.

Tobacco treats skin rashes, eczema, rheumatism and more: Tobacco leaves when applied on skin rashes and inflammations help in alleviating pain and irritation. It is a great sedative to ease out toothache. The nicotine present in tobacco not only acts as a sedative and relieves you from pain due to rattlesnake and insect bites but also helps in pulling out the poison from inside the body and heal snake wounds.

Tobacco can heal your cold: Tobacco mixed with Desert Sage plant can be an effective cure for cold and can help in curbing the symptoms among asthma and tuberculous patients by preventing them from coughing extensively.

It can treat heart issues and is nutritious: Tobacco is a storehouse of phytochemicals like solanesol, nicotine, proteins, tobacco seed oil and organic acids like malic and citric acid. Solanesol is an effective medication to prevent cardiac failure, say experts. Tobacco can be used as an edible which is considered to be as much nutritious as soya oil.

Tobacco are good for rare diseases: This killer plant has great potential in treating rare diseases like Parkinson’s disease and Tourette’s syndrome, a rare form of neurological disorder.

