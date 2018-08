Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, M Karunanidhi passed away at 06:10 pm on Tuesday as officially declared by Kauvery Hospital where the 94-year-old veteran leader from Tamil Nadu was undergoing treatment. The medical bulletin issued by the hospital stated that he died of multi organ failure. Despite repeated effort of resuscitation, he failed to respond.

He was suffering from Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and had to be rushed to the hospital on July 28. Since then, Karunanidhi, popularly known as the Kalaignar was on constant monitoring and was being treated with active medical support. However, his health condition had declined on Monday and the doctors faced difficulty in maintaining his vital organ functions.

Here’s the medical bulletin issued by the hospital:

PM mourns his death:

My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ZZQi9VEkm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Karunanidhi’s health plight began in October 2016 due to a drug induced allergy. He underwent tracheostomy in December 2016 that helped him overcome his breathing issues. However, his health condition deteriorated over the last month after he developed UTI and was suffering from fever due to the ailment.

