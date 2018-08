In order to facilitate affordable treatment for those affected with HIV in India, the parliamentary committee on petitions has urged the ministry of health and family welfare to speed up the process of setting up antiretroviral treatment centres. The committee believes that a strong network of new public-private-partnership (PPP) antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres will promise high quality treatment to HIV positive patients in the country.

According to a recent report in MediBulletin Bureau, the committee has asked the health ministry, in its 56th report presented in the Parliament, to notify it within three months about the steps taken to set up antiretroviral centres. The committee stated: “The idea is to provide consistent access to affordable and efficacious medication regime for treatment of HIV positive patients.”

This committee has also asked the ministry for finding out a systematic way of providing subsidised anti-retroviral therapy for orphans, destitute children and those coming from low financial backgrounds and are infected with HIV.

At present, there are 11.5 lakh HIV positive patients getting free antiretroviral therapy from 536 ART centres in the country.

The committee highlighted: “The committee is astonished to note from the reply of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that even after a lapse of more than a year, there are only 22 PPP anti-retroviral centres established in private hospitals across the country and scaling up of the same is still under process.”

