Fanciful candle light dinners, a carpet of roses leading you to the dinner table and soothing music, these are what generally strike your mind when you think about a date, isn’t it? However, dating isn’t easy, especially when it comes to dating someone suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder or OCD, a kind of anxiety disorder that brings in recurring unwanted thoughts or ideas or obsessions and compels you to do something repetitively. In case you think dating them isn’t easy, you are mistaken. They are just like you and me and all they need is an understanding company. Here is all you need to know about those suffering from OCD and plan your relationship map accordingly for a promising life with your significant other.

Their minds work differently: It isn’t a piece of cake for those suffering from OCD to overcome a bad thought and move on. It takes a whole lot of their emotion and energy to push bad thoughts and prevent thinking about it constantly. You got to give them their own time to move on.

Exposure therapy does not work on them: If you urge someone with OCD to stop worrying about something and go and enjoy, it is not normal for them as it is for you. They just cannot try and stop thinking about a stain on the table cloth just because you are asking them to do so. Hence, instead of asking them to avoid the situation, be with them and help them face it.

They will apologise, again and again: In case you see your partner apologising for an act repetitively, to the extent that you become fed up with it, understand, he or she isn’t doing it to irritate you. Those suffering from OCD never gets satisfied with apologising once or twice but they go on thinking it isn’t enough.

OCD is not curable: If you think your partner would be able to completely recover from his or her symptoms of OCD, it is time to have a reality check. While certain childhood symptoms may fade away with adulthood, OCD never gets completely cured. In case you decide to date someone with OCD, you got to definitely deal with it.

Love and provide comfort them: Your love and comfort may actually speed up their recovery. Here, recovery specifically means managing the symptoms better. Your support may make them reach a point where they no more feel depressed or scared about their symptoms. This is exactly when they can manage themselves better.

