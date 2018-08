Breastfeeding is tiring and having to breastfeed two mouths is a challenge. In case you are mothering twins, you should know the tricks of being one, yet nursing two adequately. Here are some that you can try to keep your sanity intact and provide more nutrition to your little ones. On World Breastfeeding Week, let us celebrate breastfeeding your twins.

You must have a solid support system: Do not try to do everything all alone as breastfeeding both your twins is a mammoth task. You must have a reliable support system, particularly an understanding and supportive partner for other household errands. Involve him in nursing your newborns. While you are breastfeeding one, the other should not feel left out. Involve helpful relatives and neighbours to watch your twins at times and you go and get your power nap.

Take help of the feeding bottle: It may become extremely stressful for you to breastfeed both your babies together. Hence, make use of a feeding bottle with expressed milk and ask your partner to feed one with the feeding bottle while you breastfeed another directly. Make sure to alternate so that both your babies get direct contact with you and get enough mother-child bonding time. However, make sure your babies have a strong latch and only then you introduce feeding bottle.

Bring your twins on the same schedule: It is important to push feeding logs of your twins closer for you to get some me time. When you get your babies on the same feeding schedule, it will provide you time to rest for a while. Also, breastfeeding one while the other is sleeping may disturb the latter’s sleep and vice versa.

Learn the best feeding positions: Get hold of a twin specific nursing pillow that will fit both babies and learn the art of special breastfeeding techniques for the twins like football hold where you place one baby under each arm or laid back nursing where the infant’s head is at your breast with feet facing down.

Do not try to over-impose yourself: In case you are a mother of twins and expecting to breastfeed both your babies for 18 months, it is better to give up that idea as it isn’t realistic. When you realise you have reached your limit and your body could give no more, make sure you wean. In fact, if you can breastfeed your twins for six months and more, you deserve a round of applause. If you try to over stress yourself, you may slip into postpartum depression and develop other health complications which in turn will affect the growth of your newborns.

Image Source: Shutterstock