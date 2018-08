Gastric bypass surgery or bariatric surgery may sound very attractive and fashionable but not everyone should go for it, suggest the doctors. This is where most of us get confused and many who are overweight or just obese opt for bariatric surgery. As there is an array of side effects of this surgery, experts say, you need to be very picky about the procedure and go for it only if you need it. According to them, only those who are morbidly obese need to try this out. Now what is morbid obesity you may want to know. It is a severe condition of obesity that may affect your normal physical functions like walking and breathing.

The morbidly obese ones are at greater risk of chronic ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gallstones, asteo-arthritis, heart disease, cancer and more. Morbid obesity is diagnosed by calculating the body mass index (BMI). Those with BMI higher than 40 or more or 35 or more and are facing obesity related chronic health issues are the ones who are morbidly obese. Now the question arises how safe is a bariatric surgery? Here is a list of health complications that you may develop due to this procedure.

Dilation of food pipe: According to American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), this procedure may lead to dilation or expansion of food pipe in case if the patient overeats. Those who have gone for this surgery need to be on a very strict diet for the rest of their lives and have to maintain daily postoperative follow-up visits.

Deficiency of vitamins and minerals: The ASMBS also highlights that the patient undergoing a bariatric surgery can suffer from deficiency of rich vitamins and minerals and he or she must require to be on lifelong supplementation of vitamin and minerals.

Higher risk of premature babies: According to a study reported by Medical News Today, women who have opted for bariatric surgery are at a greater risk of giving birth prematurely and have babies smaller in size for gestational age.

Incisional hernias: About 20% of patients undergoing bariatric surgery are likely to develop incisional hernias which occur as a result of incompletely healed surgical wounds.

Other side effects: Bariatriac surgery may also lead to anastomotic stricture, gastrointestinal bleeding, late post-operative bowel obstruction, dumping syndrome that results in diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, development of gallstones and low blood sugar, also called hypoglycemia.

