Motherhood is special for all women and breastfeeding being an integral part of your motherhood, brings additional joy to all new moms. However, it may affect your sexual desire and leave your partner unsatisfied. While nothing else should ideally take an upper hand on breastfeeding your child, you may end up in weaving misunderstanding with your partner regarding your sex life. New moms often face several problems in sex life and breastfeeding, if not tackled wisely, can trigger more confusion. As we celebrate the World Breastfeeding Week, here is a list of problems that your sex life may face due to breastfeeding and some handy tips to overcome them and retain a pleasurable sex life with your significant other.

Painful breasts: Till they become mothers, women along with their partners usually do not realise how breasts can be a major turn off for sex among women. Once you start breastfeeding your newborn, the reality of painful breasts comes into the picture. Sore nipples, breast engorgement, plugged milk ducts, blebs, thrush or mastitis can make the very idea of sex disgusting.

What you can do

You should communicate well with your partner and talk to him about the changes that your body is going through post pregnancy and due to breastfeeding. You must make him understand why and how you would like to exclude your breasts from sexual encounters till your body feels comfortable.

Contact a doctor or a lactation consultant or a local breastfeeding group and treat the cause of your breast pain.

Wearing a supportive nursing bra will bring great deal of comfort.

Try out sexual positions that won’t hurt your breasts.

Leaking breasts: Leaking of breast milk is a common problem that most women face while breastfeeding. This may be a turn down during sex as sexual drive stimulates the let-down reflex causing your breast milk to leak or spray out. This can be shocking and embarrassing for both you and your partner.

What you can do

Discus with your partner about breast leaking and let him be aware of the condition.

You can use nursing pads inside an attractive nursing bra that will keep away leaks from getting into the way.

Breastfeed or pump your breast milk right before sex to ensure that your breasts will have less milk to leak out.

If both of you are fine with breast leaks, then there is nothing to bother about. Your partner touching and stimulating your breasts won’t harm milk supply in any way.

Less estrogen: When you are breastfeeding, your body’s estrogen gets reduced which can lessen your sexual drive. As a result, you may take longer to get aroused and the intercourse may be painful due to dried vagina.

What you can do

Take your time to get aroused. Make sure you have that understanding with your partner.

Use a vaginal lubricant to overcome dryness

Try out variety in sexual position to make it comfortable

Reach out to your doctor for suggesting you an estrogen cream for smooth sex

Do not get waxed. Less estrogen makes the skin around your vagina thin and dry. If the wax is pulled too hard during removal, it can hurt and cause cut.

Image Source: Shutterstock