In case you have a shooting systolic blood pressure level, you may develop mild cognitive impairment (MCI) eventually leading to dementia, shows a new study. Just as you have higher risk of getting heart and kidney related issues due to hypertension, it may also cause dementia, found the researchers of a comprehensive study that was revealed last week.The study showed that curbing systolic blood pressure to a new lower target level can bring down the risk of growing mild cognitive impairment by nearly 20%.

Explaining MCI, doctors say that it is a reduction in memory and thinking skills which may be mild but noticeable, affecting 15% to 20% of people above the age of 65 years. They say that out of all those who are hit with MCI, half of them eventually develop dementia. The new research revealed that those who have kept their blood pressure in check are 15% less likely to be affected by dementia. These new findings were presented at the Alzheimer’s Association’s International Conference in Chicago last week.

These findings are a follow up of a new low blood pressure level target that was adopted by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology a year ago. The target of blood pressure level that has been fixed and considered safe to avoid developing dementia is 130/80 mmHG. However, the new research suggested to bring down the blood pressure level to an even lower target of 120 mmHG.

Systolic blood pressure and dementia: How are they linked?

Systolic blood pressure is defined to be the amount of pressure that exists in your arteries during the heart muscle contraction. Thus, high systolic pressure is considered to cause a havoc on the sensitive capillaries that feed your brain along with damaging the capillaries that nourish your kidneys, heart and liver. Curbing blood pressure level as low as 120 mmHG, thereby can also save you cardiovascular ailments and kidney failure.

Image source: Shutterstock