Did you know that air pollution is the cause of diabetes in one out of seven patients with diabetes? That is what a new study published in the Lancet Planetary Health has shown. World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that even if you are otherwise healthy without any risk factors leading to diabetes like genetic and lifestyle factors including obesity, lack of exercise and more, you may get diabetes due to exposure to air pollution which you cannot avoid. Also, WHO has indicated an estimated figure of 3.2 million new diabetes cases which is 14% of the total burden affecting the global population in 2016 and experts very much blame air pollution for the same.

India is topping the red list in terms of air pollution contributing to diabetes at present, the country being one of the most polluted one compared to those in the West, showed a recent US based study. It clearly indicates that Indians are at a higher chance of getting diabetes due to air pollution, the prevalence of which has increased by 64% in the last 25 years, according to records of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the US based study, pollution spikes up inflammation that curbs insulin production of the body, thereby leading to diabetes.

Doctors say that air pollution undoubtedly lessens insulin production that checks your body from converting blood glucose into energy resulting in type 2 diabetes mellitus. Smoking too is considered to be a potent factor leading to air pollution and increasing risks of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, heat strokes and more. However, experts also say that clean air has its own problems that may cause diabetes as well.

Image Source: Shutterstock