Have you ever heard of a woman with two wombs who have become simultaneously pregnant in both? Sounds shocking, isn’t it? But that is exactly what has happened with Jennifer Ashwood, 31, from Camborne, Cornwall. She became the wonder mother after she conceived in both her wombs and successfully delivered a girl child, Poppy and a boy child, Piran, one from each of the wombs. Doctors say, it is an extremely rare case and happens to one in 500 million. Less than hundred such cases have been reported worldwide, till now.

Jenifer and her husband, Andrew, a fireman, were completely unaware of this condition when they had their first child, Millie who is now 8-year-old. In the world of medicine, this condition is termed as bicornuate uterus and pregnant women with similar condition carry one baby on one side.

This condition, however, does not result in any complications with conception, although it slightly increases the risk of miscarriage and premature birth.

Doctors however consider Jennifer’s case to be a miracle. According to them, having two wombs is rare among women and to have an egg in both and those to be fertilised and for the eggs to be in the right part to make Caesarian delivery smooth is nothing less than wonderful.

Jennifer’s twins are doing absolutely fine and have gone home after being successfully treated for jaundice from which they suffered initially.

Image Source: Shutterstock