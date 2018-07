Cancer treatment and rehabilitation are seeing new wonders. While we have all known that Orlando scientists have already highlighted the potential of Zika virus in killing neuroblastoma, a kind of childhood cancer affecting 6% of children, now there is good news for those who have lost their voice to cancer. Reason, they will soon get the disability status and will be able to enjoy the privileges offered to the specially abled, thanks to an Indian gazette notification dated December 28, 2016, that included ‘speech and language disability’ as a permanent disability occuring due to laryngectomy which is the surgical removal of larynx and aphasia or language impairment, affecting speech and language.

Disability status to offer handicap certificates and disability perks to cancer survivors

Karnataka may be the first state to implement the same. A doctor heading the high power committee in Karnataka state government highlighted that as per the gazetted notification, laryngectomy due to cancer will now be considered a disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, Section 2 (zc) referred to in Schedule 1 (D) in the country. According to oncologists, most patients who have lost their voice to cancer have been struggling for their rights.

This disability status for cancer survivors will not only provide directions, assisting them towards a better livelihood, but would also grant them the privileges that the ones with disabilities enjoy in our country along with a handicap certificate.