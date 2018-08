Prostate cancer forms in tissues of the prostate (a gland in the male reproductive system) and is one of the leading causes of cancer in men above the age of 60. Most cases could be slow growing and may even go undetected and not cause any problem. Some could be aggressive and can spread to other parts of the body and are difficult to treat. It usually presents with difficulty and pain during urination, blood in the urine along with sexual dysfunction. In India, prostate cancer is the third most common form of cancer amongst men, after lung and mouth cancer.

“The prostate gland is situated just below the urinary bladder in front of the rectum, it secretes an enzyme named Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) which liquefies the semen that helps in sperm fertilization. PSA is an important bio-marker used for the diagnosis of prostate cancer,” said Dr Suresh Bhagat, Consultant Urologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

Previously, it was believed that prevalence of prostate cancer in India is much lower as compared to the western world, but with changing life patterns, increased awareness, and increased medical access, prostate cancer is growing. “Choosing a healthy diet which is low in fat, comprising fruits and vegetables that may contribute to a lower risk of prostate cancer,” said Dr Bhagat.

Below are the suggestions which you can include in your diet to reduce the risk of this cancer:

Low-fat diet: Limit your intake of fat-rich food including meats, oils, processed munchies and dairy products (milk, cheese, etc). You could consider the use of plant-based fats rather than animal fats. For example, cook in Olive Oil rather than butter. Sprinkle seeds and nuts on your salad rather than cheese. Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetable reduce the risk of prostate cancer as they are full of vitamins and nutrients. Eating fruits and vegetables will also fill you up faster, leaving lesser room for high-fat food. Fish: Fatty fish — Salmon and tuna contain Omega-3 Fatty Acids, which has been linked to reduced risk of prostate cancer. Another way to add Omega-3s to your diet is by eating flax seed. Healthy weight: “Men who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher, could have an increased risk of prostate cancer. If you are obese, work on reducing your weight by exercising and choosing a healthy diet.

Apart from eating right, make sure you also you go for regular check-ups and tests if you have a family member who has suffered from this cancer before.

Source: Press release

