If you have ever had a migraine problem, you know the feeling of the pain which actually kills your day. And sometimes, the pain is so excruciating that it can force you to sit in a dark and quiet room for hours.

While yes, there is no cure for migraine, to manage the pain you need to understand what the problem exactly is. In migraine, the pain is described as throbbing or pulsing and usually begins on one side of the head, and typically last from 4 hours up to 3 days. With physical activities, light, sound and even smell, the pain worsens. Sometimes, the pain is also accompanied by auras, which affect about 20 per cent of the sufferers.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, if one of the parents gets migraines, chances of you getting the same rises by 50-75 per cent. Unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, less sleep and stress can also develop migraine headaches. Here’s how to manage it…

Take riboflavin or magnesium supplements: Experts believe that certain supplements, including vitamin B-2 (riboflavin) and magnesium have beneficial in preventing migraine. A 2018 study, published in the journal Headache, found that people who took 600mg of magnesium reduced their chances of migraines. And studies have also shown that 400 mg of riboflavin decreases migraine attacks by about 2 per month.

Keep stress to a minimum: Stress can be a significant trigger as it releases chemicals in the brain that can either trigger migraine or make it worse. During stressful times, epinephrine and cortisol are released into the blood and as work stress subsides over the week and the chemicals also decline.

Avoid certain types of alcohol: According to experts, alcohol that contains congeners have the tendency to cause migraine. Congeners are a byproduct in fermented and distilled alcohols, like wine, beer and whiskey.

Have sex: Yes, really! Don’t believe us? Read this then. A 2013 study found that 60 per cent of people who had sex during a migraine attack showed that they had lesser pain and improvement in the condition!

Don’t eating processed foods: Junk food might be make your migraines worse. While everyone has a different trigger when it comes to food, maintaining a food diary and keeping a tab on the food items you eat can help in avoiding the pain. It is believed that monosodium glutamate (MSG) in foods like soups, pizza and chips causes migraines. The foods that contain artificial sweetener too come in the list of foods that you should avoid.